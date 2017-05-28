Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 40.05 on Friday. Q2 Holdings has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64 billion.

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Q2 Holdings had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($271.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 Holdings news, insider William M. Furrer sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $549,738.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $35,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,883.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,996 over the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Q2 Holdings by 85.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,497,182 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 Holdings by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 62,165 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 Holdings by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Q2 Holdings by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 320,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

