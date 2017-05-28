Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply Company’s Q2 2017 Earnings (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Tractor Supply Company alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-tractor-supply-company-cut-by-analyst-tsco-updated-updated.html.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 57.97 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

In related news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 925.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 12.5% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,168,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,022,000 after buying an additional 124,204 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.