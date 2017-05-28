Stoneridge, Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Stoneridge in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst B. Hoselton now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) opened at 16.25 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Stoneridge news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 39,457 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $739,029.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,277.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Kruk sold 22,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $365,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

