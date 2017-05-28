Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Masco Corp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Masco Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Masco Corp alerts:

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Masco Corp from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokers Offer Predictions for Masco Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (MAS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-masco-corp-mas-boosted-by-jefferies-group-updated-updated-updated.html.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 5,160,118 shares of the stock were exchanged. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Masco Corp had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 1,293.51%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other Masco Corp news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $66,051.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $184,649.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco Corp by 1,387.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,895,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,149,000 after buying an additional 26,019,679 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,100,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,662,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,662,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,568,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco Corp (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.