GTT Communications Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for GTT Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get GTT Communications Inc alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. GTT Communications had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-gtt-communications-inc-lifted-by-william-blair-gtt-updated-updated.html.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTT. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on GTT Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on GTT Communications in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) opened at 28.80 on Monday. GTT Communications has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm’s market cap is $1.19 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,130. Insiders own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.