LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum set a $57.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.
Shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) opened at 59.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.99. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.82 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.59%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $7,806,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $359,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,697.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,456,678. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.