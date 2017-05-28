Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Decreased by Analyst (LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $10.25 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LH. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.
Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 712,237 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.51 and a 12-month high of $146.63.
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 992 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $141,052.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,027.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $756,257.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,990. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the third quarter worth $127,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 377.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the first quarter worth $202,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Company Profile
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.