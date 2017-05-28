Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s Q2 2017 Earnings (IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand PLC from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. 1,555,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.31. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $90.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

In other news, insider Keith A. Sultana sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $83,627.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $895,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock worth $1,464,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the third quarter worth $104,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 175.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the first quarter worth $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

