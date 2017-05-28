William Blair Comments on Blackbaud, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Blackbaud in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst J. Furby forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $183.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLKB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blackbaud from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wunderlich downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) opened at 79.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $402,986.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,561.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $980,486. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 16,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

