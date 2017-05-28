Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Reduced by Analyst

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.91 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) opened at 13.34 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 332,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,286,000 after buying an additional 811,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 301,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $3,845,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Mckenzie sold 41,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $514,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

