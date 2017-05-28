Jefferies Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $68.50 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $71.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.79% on Thursday, reaching $59.26. 5,296,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Express Scripts Holding Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of Express Scripts Holding Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $165,016.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,895.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

