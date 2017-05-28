Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.50 target price (up from $43.50) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.36.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) opened at 44.43 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.57%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 24,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $1,046,114.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William Levis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,021 shares of company stock worth $5,104,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance-updated-updated-2-updated.html.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.