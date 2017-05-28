Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $832,000 Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bemis Company were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bemis Company by 35.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 557,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 146,628 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bemis Company by 259.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bemis Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bemis Company during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bemis Company by 42.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,750,000 after buying an additional 397,638 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) opened at 44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Bemis Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bemis Company from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bemis Company from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Bemis Company from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

In other news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,483.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bemis Company

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

