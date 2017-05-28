Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $808,000 Position in Calpine Co. (CPN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Calpine were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Calpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Calpine during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Calpine by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 64,011 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Calpine by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Calpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) opened at 13.30 on Friday. Calpine Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Calpine (NYSE:CPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Calpine had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Calpine Co. will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc set a $15.00 price target on Calpine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their price target on Calpine from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Calpine in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Calpine Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

