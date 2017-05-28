Insider Buying: Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (PLX) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:PLX) CEO Moshe Manor purchased 50,000 shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:PLX) traded up 0.549% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.915. 690,177 shares of the stock were exchanged. Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.51. The company’s market cap is $115.75 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/protalix-biotherapeutics-inc-plx-ceo-moshe-manor-acquires-50000-shares-updated.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:PLX) by 302.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its ProCellEx protein expression system, ProCellEx. Using its ProCellEx system, the Company is developing a pipeline of biosimilar or generic versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its plant cell-based expression technology, which focuses pharmaceutical markets and that rely upon known biological mechanisms of action.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.