Promis Neurosciences Inc (PMN) Director Acquires C$48,000.00 in Stock

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) Director Anthony Giovinazzo acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Anthony Giovinazzo acquired 138,500 shares of Promis Neurosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,240.00.

Shares of Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) traded up 12.069% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.325. The company had a trading volume of 291,220 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $65.15 million. Promis Neurosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc, formerly Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd, is a Canada-based development-stage biotech company. The Company discovers and develops precision therapeutics with companion diagnostics for early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

