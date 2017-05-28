The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 60,254,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,953,000 after buying an additional 1,492,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,945,000 after buying an additional 1,704,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,731,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,176,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,102,000 after buying an additional 951,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 11,341,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,392 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 2,982 put options.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.81 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.54.

In related news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irial Finan sold 354,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $15,936,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 780,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,111,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,946 shares of company stock worth $20,701,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

