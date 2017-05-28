Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products Company had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Shares of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) opened at 47.95 on Friday. Preformed Line Products Company has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $61.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $245.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Preformed Line Products Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Preformed Line Products Company Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators and information industries. The Company’s products include Formed Wire and Related Hardware Products, Protective Closures, Plastic Products and Other Products.

