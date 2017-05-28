Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Issued By Cormark

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst T. Garman expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.06 million. Precision Drilling Corp had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDS. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling Corp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling Corp from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) opened at 3.71 on Monday. Precision Drilling Corp has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,078,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp by 1,518.8% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 356,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 334,107 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp during the first quarter worth about $3,066,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp by 138.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 331,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp by 162.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,024,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 634,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling Corp

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

