Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Power Integrations worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,258,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,793,000 after buying an additional 56,590 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 53.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 450,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 155,915 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 435,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations Inc alerts:

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) opened at 66.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.01. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/power-integrations-inc-powi-stake-increased-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Raja Petrakian sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $70,363.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,135.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $116,916.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,576 shares in the company, valued at $15,574,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $327,280 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.