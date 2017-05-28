Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) opened at 66.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.01. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Raja Petrakian sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $70,363.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,135.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $327,280. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

