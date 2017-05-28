Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Alamo Group (ALG) Stock Price

News articles about Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alamo Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) opened at 84.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $970.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $205.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217 million. Analysts expect that Alamo Group will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $149,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $75,643.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,481. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

