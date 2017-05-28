Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact Darling Ingredients (DAR) Share Price

News coverage about Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Darling Ingredients earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) traded down 0.19% on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 709,833 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.52 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

In related news, CFO Patrick C. Lynch acquired 18,337 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $300,543.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,165.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick C. Lynch bought 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $299,592.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 56,867 shares of company stock valued at $899,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

