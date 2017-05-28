Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect General Motors Company (GM) Share Price

News headlines about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Motors Company earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr upgraded General Motors Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.64 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Instinet raised General Motors Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded up 1.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,813,681 shares. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 17,186 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 7,808 put options.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.25. General Motors Company had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post $6.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Mark L. Reuss sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $2,501,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $90,362.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,299,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors Company

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

