Popular Inc (BPOP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Popular were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 4.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) opened at 37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $45.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $477.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.33 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Popular Inc will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Popular’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $46.00 price objective on Popular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, insider Eduardo J. Negron sold 2,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 1,994 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $84,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,806 shares of company stock worth $932,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

