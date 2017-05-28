Roth Capital Lowers Plug Power Inc (PLUG) to Sell

Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. They currently have $1.30 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.25.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. FBR & Co set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.71.

Get Plug Power Inc alerts:

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) traded up 1.06% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 5,704,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company’s market cap is $424.56 million. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post ($0.27) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Roth Capital Lowers Plug Power Inc (PLUG) to Sell” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/plug-power-inc-plug-downgraded-to-sell-at-roth-capital-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 286,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 7.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 160.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.