Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stake in PLDT Inc (PHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PLDT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,684,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,955,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in PLDT by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT Inc alerts:

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) traded up 1.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 111,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. PLDT Inc has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/pldt-inc-phi-stake-increased-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHI. Macquarie raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CLSA raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc, formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), is a telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks.

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.