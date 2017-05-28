Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) opened at 61.65 on Friday. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.52 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Pinnacle Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $61,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,531.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ioannis Skoufalos acquired 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.90 per share, with a total value of $99,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $356,307.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,451. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

