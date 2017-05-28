Pfizer (PFE) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.02

Media stories about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Pfizer Inc. alerts:

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,699,041 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.94. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc lowered Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Vetr lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pfizer (PFE) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.02” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/pfizer-pfe-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-02-updated-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $153,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.