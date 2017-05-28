Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,630 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,794,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,419,393,000 after buying an additional 10,838,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,281,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,877,000 after buying an additional 592,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,329,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,616,000 after buying an additional 260,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,377,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,141,000 after buying an additional 785,387 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,010,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,251,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer Inc. alerts:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,699,041 shares. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/pfizer-inc-pfe-stake-boosted-by-tortoise-investment-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vetr cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.47 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morningstar, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

In other news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $153,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.