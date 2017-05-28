Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares. The firm has a market cap of $460.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.98. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 114,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 52,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

