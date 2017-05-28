PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities downgraded PennantPark Investment Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 318,719 shares of the stock traded hands. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $247,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $217,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,970 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 95.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 330.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. during the first quarter worth about $493,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 336,001 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corp. Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

