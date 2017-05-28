Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Issues Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) opened at 19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penn National Gaming stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

