Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 720,372 shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.69 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, EVP Thomas Charles Fisher sold 13,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $357,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jon E. Bortz sold 31,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $864,679.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 674,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,668,757.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,812. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.