Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Patterson Companies (PDCO) Share Price

News coverage about Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Patterson Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 63 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded down 1.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. 1,152,079 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.65%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other news, Director James W. Wiltz sold 5,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $222,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wiltz sold 40,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $1,811,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,800 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

