Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $345 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) opened at 64.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $332,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patrick Industries stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.55% of Patrick Industries worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

