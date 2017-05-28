Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) traded up 0.06% on Friday, reaching $61.40. 825,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post $3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/parkwood-llc-sells-482-shares-of-eversource-energy-es-updated.html.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, VP Werner J. Schweiger sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. May sold 64,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $3,731,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,929,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.