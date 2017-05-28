Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stake Boosted by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) traded up 0.92% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 782,006 shares of the company traded hands. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $606 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/parkwood-llc-has-235000-position-in-vishay-intertechnology-vsh-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.