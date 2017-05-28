Parkwood LLC Buys Shares of 2,178 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) traded up 3.72% on Friday, reaching $120.03. 575,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.34. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $125.87.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.47 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post $9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sidoti cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

In other news, Treasurer D Michael Cockrell sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $582,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,091.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $157,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,202.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

