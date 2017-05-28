HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the period. HCA Holdings comprises about 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in HCA Holdings were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HCA Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,573,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,266,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in HCA Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,139,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,184,000 after buying an additional 132,360 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Holdings by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in HCA Holdings by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 311,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in HCA Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 82,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. 1,139,821 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.71. HCA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $91.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. HCA Holdings had a negative return on equity of 44.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Holdings Inc will post $7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of HCA Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HCA Holdings to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

In other HCA Holdings news, SVP Jana Joustra Davis sold 54,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $4,503,639.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,167 shares of company stock worth $29,813,887. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Holdings Company Profile

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

