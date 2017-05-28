Park Sterling Corp (PSTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Park Sterling Corp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) opened at 11.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $611.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.90. Park Sterling Corp has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Park Sterling Corp’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Sterling Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Brean Capital began coverage on Park Sterling Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Sterling Corp during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Park Sterling Corp during the first quarter worth $145,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Sterling Corp during the first quarter worth $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Park Sterling Corp by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Park Sterling Corp during the first quarter worth $257,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Sterling Corp Company Profile

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial non-member bank. The Company provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets.

