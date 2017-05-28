Pagegroup PLC (MPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 438.56 ($5.71).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPI. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.40) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC Holdings plc increased their target price on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 440 ($5.72) to GBX 490 ($6.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 390 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pagegroup PLC to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 550 ($7.15) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

