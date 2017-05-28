Pacific Continental Co. (PCBK) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Continental Co. (NASDAQ:PCBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Pacific Continental had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million.

Shares of Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) opened at 24.35 on Friday. Pacific Continental has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Pacific Continental Co. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Pacific Continental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. FIG Partners downgraded Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter worth $6,970,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Continental during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Continental during the third quarter worth $693,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/pacific-continental-co-pcbk-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Pacific Continental

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Continental Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Continental Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.