Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) remained flat at $22.46 during midday trading on Thursday. 644,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 86.07%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,401,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,263,000 after buying an additional 1,139,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 16,329.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,655,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,679,000 after buying an additional 14,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,813,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,919,000 after buying an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,869,000 after buying an additional 343,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,713,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after buying an additional 455,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

