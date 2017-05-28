Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) opened at 21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Ceddia sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $25,387.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $168,816.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

