OpGen (OPGN) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.30

Media headlines about OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OpGen earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) traded down 6.5009% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.6918. 672,493 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.95 million. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Several research firms have commented on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

