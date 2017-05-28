Olin (OLN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Olin (NYSE:OLN) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Olin earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 25 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) traded down 0.50% on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,001 shares. Olin has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Equities analysts predict that Olin will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,665.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Olin in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,005.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $176,330.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,244.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $560,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

