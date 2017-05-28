Creative Planning Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 10,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) traded down 0.45% during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 633,704 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

