OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) opened at 26.34 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

In other OceanFirst Financial Corp. news, CAO Joseph R. Iantosca sold 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $55,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Lebel III sold 20,050 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $532,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,167 shares of company stock worth $5,069,889 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 195,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 141.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

