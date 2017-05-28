Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in a report released on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

“OXY adjusted EPS of $0.15 beat our estimate of $0.10 and the consensus of $0.09, with the positive variance compared to our estimate due primarily to better Chemical earnings.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Occidental Petroleum Co. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. BMO Capital Markets cut Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) opened at 61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The company’s market cap is $46.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/occidental-petroleums-oxy-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,460,619 shares in the company, valued at $88,411,268.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $940,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,848.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 849,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Finally, Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 35,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.